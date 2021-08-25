84 percent of Americans support allowing Afghan military translators into the United States.

According to a recent study, 84 percent of Americans support allowing Afghan interpreters who assisted the US military to enter the country.

The poll asked 1,000 U.S. citizens whether Afghans who worked as translators for the US military, as well as the translators’ immediate family members, should be granted special refugee status. 843 people replied yes, 101 said no, and 56 said they were undecided.

Suffolk University, a private research university in Boston, Massachusetts, partnered with USA Today to conduct the poll. The margin of error for the poll was 3.1 percentage points.

A closer examination of the poll’s findings revealed that Democrats and Independents were just slightly more likely than Republicans to approve the relocation of Afghan translators to the United States. The measure received support from 294 self-identified Democrats and 298 self-identified Independents, as well as 241 self-identified Republicans.

The findings counter right-wing media leaders’ claims that Afghan refugees are “invading” the United States, a claim made last week by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and others. According to Carlson, resettling Afghan migrants in the United States will worsen crime rates, boost local rents, and increase the number of Democratic votes.

In the run-up to the August 31 departure deadline for evacuating US soldiers and partners from the region, Democratic President Joe Biden has come under fire for not prioritizing the evacuation of Afghan interpreters. The pullout brings an end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the region. The evacuation occurs as Islamic extremist Taliban fighters retake control of the country.

The Taliban claimed earlier this month that Afghans who assisted US soldiers did not have to fear for their lives.

According to a Taliban statement, “[such Afghans]should express repentance for their past deeds and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.” Afghans who supported US soldiers were urged to “return to their normal life,” with the statement adding, “If they do have expertise in any profession, [they should]serve their country.” They will not be in any risk as a result of our actions.”

According to No One Left Behind, a non-profit organization, the Taliban has killed at least 300 Afghans who worked as interpreters for US soldiers since 2014. This is a condensed version of the information.