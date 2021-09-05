8,000 laptops and tablets that were loaned to New York City students during the pandemic have yet to be returned.

Thousands upon thousands of devices were provided to pupils as they began to learn from home after schools across the United States were required to use remote learning last year. One district in Western New York is having problems getting its technology back as kids return to in-person classrooms for the new school year.

According to The Buffalo News, some 8,000 of the nearly 31,000 computers and tablets distributed to pupils by the Buffalo Public School District last year have yet to be returned, with the start of school quickly approaching. New York State schools start the school year later than other states, with the first day in Buffalo slated for Wednesday.

“Obviously, I want to see more, or as many as possible,” Myra Burden, the district’s chief technology officer, said. “And we’ll do all we can to make it as easy as possible for our parents and students to return those devices.”

Before they may be returned to students, the gadgets that are still in their possession require software updates and other adjustments for the upcoming school year. If these devices are not returned and updated with the current software, they will stop working. According to The Buffalo News, the district aims to reissue computers to students in the second week of classes and expects a new supply of Apple and Dell laptops by the end of September.

“Of course, we want to make sure they’re in good form so we can reassign them to students for the future school year,” Burden explained.

When the gadgets are returned, the district will have to sterilize an unknown number of them. According to Investigative Post, at least 300 laptops that have previously been returned were found to be infested with bedbugs, which the district stated it will treat by roasting them at a low temperature.

Despite this, school authorities praised the Buffalo Public School District for quickly distributing devices to children during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days. That push was able to build on the district’s technology program, which was started in 2017 and aimed to offer every student in grades 3 through 12 with a tablet to keep at their school.

This website has made contact with. This is a condensed version of the information.