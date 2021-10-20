80 animals were recently vaccinated against COVID at this zoo.

Human cases of COVID-19 and immunizations have gotten a lot of attention in the media and online, but what about our canine friends?

The Cincinnati Zoo’s crew has been working hard over the past six weeks to administer two doses of COVID-19 vaccination to 80 of the facility’s animals.

The risk of animals transmitting the virus to humans is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In few occasions, though, the converse scenario has been observed: a human infecting an animal. In situations like zoos, where animals live in close proximity to potentially sick humans, animals are more prone to contract the virus.

“We don’t yet know all of the animals that can get affected,” the organization added, emphasizing the importance of protection.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden highlighted the preparations for vaccination dozens of animals in a press statement issued on Monday.

“We have three technicians (Amy Long, Jenny Kroll, and Janell Duvall), and they have their hands full with their daily routines and workloads,” said Dr. Mark Campbell, the zoo’s director of animal health.

He stated, “Adding the duty of vaccinating dozens of animals to their plates was a large request.” “Unsurprisingly, they pulled up their sleeves and got to work, ensuring that each multi-dose vaccination bottle was utilized within 24 hours of opening and maintained at the proper temperature at all times.” Prior to the arrival of the veterinary vaccines, zoo staff spent months working with the animals to prepare them for their immunizations. Most animals were able to undergo vaccines without anaesthetic, indicating that their efforts were successful.

“We generally allow animals a year to forget about the sting after they have flu shots and other standard annual vaccinations,” Dr. Campbell stated in a press release. “However, the second COVID dose had to be administered within three weeks after the first.” “We were apprehensive that the animals might be less inclined to provide a shoulder or thigh for the second round due to the fresh recollection of the initial injection, yet they did!” The close bonds these animals have with care professionals and our animal health team are the sole reason for their success.” The zoo’s “big cats, great apes (gorillas, bonobos, orangutans), red pandas, and other great apes (gorillas, bonobos, orangutans), red pandas, and other great apes (gorillas, bonobos, orangutans), red pandas, This is a condensed version of the information.