75 snakes were taken from the home of a man who lost a venomous spitting zebra cobra.

After police were alerted to a report of one of his snakes disappearing from his home, a man in North Carolina had his collection of snakes seized.

Christopher Gifford, 21, faces 36 counts of unsuitable enclosures, three counts of mislabeled enclosures, and one count of failure to report escape, among other offenses. When his zebra cobra was alleged to have escaped on June 29, police were made aware of his extensive snake collection.

After receiving a report of a live snake on Gifford’s porch, a Raleigh Police Department animal control officer went to the 7000 block of Sandringham Drive.

The zebra cobra, however, was absent when an officer got on the site, prompting a caution to nearby homes. On July 1, the snake was discovered and successfully imprisoned.

Anna Smith Felts, Gifford’s lawyer, had told This website that the snake had been missing since November.

Felts has now verified to local media that 75 snakes have been removed from Gifford’s home, with MPs calling for a legislation reform that would make it illegal to acquire poisonous snakes.

Gifford has a sizable internet following, with over 468,000 followers on TikTok, where he routinely broadcasts videos of his snake collection.

Felts told ABC 11 that officials had already checked his property in March and discovered no problems. Gifford is certified in snake handling, according to Felts, and he legally owns all of the snakes in his home.

Felts stated, “Everything was up to standards and in full accordance with the law.” “He has done everything he can to make things right and is fully cooperating.”

While it is now lawful to own venomous snakes, state legislators are working on legislation that would make it illegal to own deadly reptiles.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal to own venomous snakes that are not native to North Carolina. It is based on current legislation in South Carolina.

Jay Chaudhuri, a North Carolina state legislator, stated, “I believe people are aghast we don’t have legislation on the books.”

Those who already own a venomous snake must register it with the state’s department of environmental and natural resources and get a million-dollar liability insurance policy.

“This is a serious matter of public safety.” I’m referring to you. This is a condensed version of the information.