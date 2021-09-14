70 percent of hospitals in Kentucky are experiencing critical staff shortages and are on the verge of collapsing.

Governor Andy Beshear said critical staffing shortages have been identified in 66 of Kentucky’s 96 public hospitals, the largest number yet during the outbreak. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, cautioned that the healthcare system is being strained by staffing shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks.

“In many communities, our hospitals are on the verge of collapsing,” Stack remarked.

The extremely contagious Delta form has swept the state, impacting many generations of the same family in some cases. Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency department physician in Lexington, has seen the infection spread to entire families, particularly among the elderly.

“One-third of new cases in Kentucky are now under the age of 18,” he said. Summer camp and other activities have transmitted it to the rest of their family, and now “there are just so many exposures” “between day care and schools and school events, and friends coming together.”

In the United States, 19 deaths and cases have returned to where they were over the winter, erasing months of progress and potentially boosting President Joe Biden’s case for broad new vaccine measures.

The cases, which are primarily concentrated in the South and are caused by the Delta variant in combination with some Americans’ aversion to vaccination, are primarily caused by the Delta variant in combination with some Americans’ aversion to vaccination.

While infection rates in once-hot places like Florida and Louisiana are declining, infection rates are skyrocketing in Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee, thanks to students returning to school, lax mask requirements, and poor vaccination rates.

The deteriorating situation nine months into the country’s immunization push has upset and frustrated medical specialists who believe the tragedy could have been avoided. The vast majority of those who have died or are in hospitals have not been vaccinated.

COVID-19 mortality and new cases are at record highs in the United States, with over 1,800 deaths and 170,000 new cases every day, respectively, since early March and late January. Both of these figures have risen in the last two weeks.

The country is giving out roughly 900,000 vaccination doses every day, down from a high of 3.4 million in mid-April. A Food and Drug Administration advisory group will meet on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.