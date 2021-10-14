7 million people watched a video of students protesting their school’s handling of violence against women.

Since it was released to TikTok on Wednesday, a viral video showing a protest at the University of Delaware has been viewed over 7 million times.

The demonstrations are in response to the arrest of Brandon Freyre, a 20-year-old sophomore at the institution, for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend for more than four hours in an off-campus residence.

On Friday, four days after the incident, the institution released a statement, and students protested the lack of transparency around the incident.

Hundreds of kids strolled down the street with various homemade placards in the video, which was uploaded by Kiera Spann, who goes by the TikTok handle @famousblonde. In the background of the video, Andra Day’s song “Rise Up” played, while on-screen text explained the protest’s significance.

“A female student at the University of Delaware was thrashed for four hours, blinded with spray paint, and thrown down the steps by a male student,” the writing continues.

Students were seen passing past a college house with many male students on the deck in the footage. “As we complained, his companions sat around laughing,” the video said. The student’s housemates were at home at the time of the incident, according to reports.

Spann said she learned about the event through a friend who texted her a link to a news item on Sunday. Spann told The Washington Newsday, "I was kind of worried because we hadn't heard anything about this." "This occurred on Thursday night, and no one was aware of it until Sunday or Monday. However, because no one knew, word of mouth traveled quickly." According to Spann, the first demonstration, which was seen on TikTok, was arranged at the last minute and took place on Tuesday afternoon. "We got a lot of attention because we marched the entire length of Main Street," Spann said. "A lot of people were stopping and asking what was going on, and the odd thing was that half of the people we were talking to had no idea what was going on since no one had reported it yet except for a couple of local news stations…so we were informing them." According to Spann, the institution did not issue a statement about the violent scenario or the status of the investigation right away.