7/3/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Did Anyone Win $101 Million?

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday night were 26, 40, 41, 55, and 65. The Powerball had a value of 24 and the Power Play had a value of X2.

According to the Powerball website, no one has claimed the $101 million jackpot, which means the jackpot will grow to an estimated $113 million (with a cash value of $80 million) for the next drawing on Thursday, July 8.

Despite the fact that no one won the top prize, 14 people won $50,000 for matching four numbers plus the Powerball, and two people won $100,000 thanks to a Power Play purchase.

A total of 281 players won a $100 prize by matching four balls without having the Powerball. Thanks to Power Plays, 69 players increased their winnings to $200.

Since a player from Florida won $286 million in the Powerball drawing on June 5, the jackpot has remained unclaimed. In Jacksonville, the winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K.

Powerball: How to Play

Drawings are held twice a week, at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Each lottery drawing is aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one red Powerball number between 1 and 26. Each play costs $2 per ticket.

Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

According to Powerball’s official website, there is a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any jackpot. The chances of winning the large prize are substantially better, at 1 in 292,201,338.

Winners have the option of receiving their reward as an annuity or a lump-sum payout, which is much less expensive. The winner of the annuity option will receive 30 annual installments over the course of 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the final payment.

If you do win the jackpot (be calm and….), contact the lottery at 1-800-222-0996.

Where are you able to play?

Powerball is one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the United States, alongside Mega Millions.

In 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, you can play. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not sell lottery tickets.

