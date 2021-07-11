7/10/21 Powerball Results, Numbers: Did Anyone Win $127 Million?

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday night were 1, 5, 29, 54, and 62. The Powerball number was three, and the Power Play number was two.

According to the Powerball website, no one has claimed the $127 million jackpot, which means the jackpot will rise to an estimated $137 million (with a cash value of $98.3 million) for the next drawing on Thursday, July 15.

Despite the fact that no one won the jackpot, there were several major prize winners following Saturday’s drawing.

One player won $1 million by properly matching five numbers, while another two players, one from New Hampshire and the other from Oregon, boosted their winnings to $2 million by purchasing a Power Play.

Sixteen people won $50,000 each after matching four numbers plus the Powerball, with five people winning $100,000 thanks to the Power Play.

Since a player from Florida won $286 million in the Powerball drawing on June 5, the jackpot has remained unclaimed. In Jacksonville, the winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K.

A player from Florida had previously won a $238 million prize in the March 27 drawing.

Powerball: How to Play

Drawings are held twice a week, at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Each lottery drawing is aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one red Powerball number between 1 and 26. Each play costs $2 per ticket.

Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

According to Powerball’s official website, there is a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any jackpot. The chances of winning the large prize are substantially better, at 1 in 292,201,338.

Winners have the option of receiving their reward as an annuity or a lump-sum payout, which is much less expensive. The winner of the annuity option will receive 30 annual installments over the course of 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the final payment.

If you do win the jackpot (be calm and….), contact the lottery at 1-800-222-0996.

Where are you able to play?

Powerball is one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the United States, alongside Mega Millions.

You can play in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia. This is a condensed version of the information.