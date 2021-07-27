6th of January Commission Live updates from the hearing: House Democrats and two Republicans have started an investigation into the riots.

The select committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will conduct its first hearing on Tuesday to look into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 that caused President Joe Biden’s election triumph to be delayed.

Four law enforcement officials who were present at the Capitol that day as a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building will testify at the hearing.

Representatives Pete Aguilar, Zoe Lofgren, and Adam Schiff of California, as well as Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, have been assigned to the committee.

The committee is chaired by Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson. Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are also members of the commission.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) with opening statements from Thompson and Cheney.

