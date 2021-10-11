60,000 Air Force personnel might be punished if they don’t follow the vaccine mandate.

If they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 by an impending deadline, more than 60,000 Air Force personnel will face disciplinary punishment.

As hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 increased in the military over the summer, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo in late August directing the secretaries of the four branches to guarantee that all service personnel be vaccinated.

Each military branch set its own timetables for getting their personnel vaccinated.

The Air Force said in early September that active duty members must be completely vaccinated by November 2, while Air National Guard and Reserve personnel had until December 2.

According to The Washington Post, more than 60,000 Air Force members have just three weeks to fulfill the November deadline.

According to the most recent data from the Air Force, around 81 percent of active duty Air Force personnel are completely vaccinated, while another 14.5 percent are partially vaccinated.

Two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, service members are deemed completely immunized.

The Air Force stated in a statement last month that people who fail to comply with the directive without an approved exemption or accommodation may face legal consequences under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It also stated that military commanders “retain the entire range of disciplinary options available to them under the UCMJ.”

Meanwhile, the US Army has stated that soldiers who refuse to take the vaccination risk being dismissed if they do not comply with the vaccine obligation.

In a statement last month, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones said, “We are adopting an aggressive strategy to safeguard our service members, their families, and their communities from COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Delta variant.”

“As members of the nation’s Armed Forces, our Airmen and Guardians must be able to respond to circumstances all across the world—being fully vaccinated will help us safely satisfy the readiness criteria that are critical to our national security.”

COVID-19-related deaths in the military have increased in recent months, owing to the highly transmissible Delta version of the coronavirus.

According to The Washington Post, more military members died from the virus in September than in the entire year of 2020. None of the animals had been fully immunized.