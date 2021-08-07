6 Church Members Died From COVID in the Last 10 Days, According to Florida Pastor: ‘It’s Pain.’

Florida Pastor Says 6 Church Members Died From COVID in Last 10 Days: ‘It’s Pain’.

After six unvaccinated church members died of COVID-19 within ten days, and 20 to 30 more remain unwell with the unusual virus, a pastor in Florida voiced his and his congregation’s “suffering.”

Senior Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville’s Arlington neighborhood told News4Jax on Friday that he is urging more members to get vaccinated amid the outbreak, which he does not believe started at the church.

He said that before getting COVID-19, all of the members who died were healthy, and four of them were under the age of 35.

“In the last 10 days, we have had six members of our church who passed away from COVID. Four of them were under the age of 35. All of them were healthy, and the only thing they had in common was they were not vaccinated,” Davis told the local news outlet.

Davis explained that his church follows all the guidelines put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Congregants are required to wear masks, the church implements social distancing policies, the building is cleaned between services, and hand sanitizer is provided.

After consulting with the families of those who died and are unwell, the pastor believes they contracted the virus somewhere other than the church.

Aside from those that died, the pastor said that 15 to 20 additional members are still in the hospital with COVID-19. Around ten others are battling the infection at home. Davis told News4Jax that only three to five vaccinated members have tested positive.

“It’s pain,” the pastor said. “These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since he was a toddler.”

The church had already strongly called for vaccinations against the new coronavirus. The congregation had already held a vaccination drive in March, reportedly inoculating about 800 people. Following the outbreak of the virus among church members, the religious community, in collaboration with the University of Florida Health, organized another vaccination drive between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Assemblyman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, shared a link to the message on Twitter on Saturday.

“God created the laws of chemistry and biology. Don’t expect God to make a special exception that those laws somehow don’t apply to you,” Lieu wrote with the link.

He then went on to quote the Bible: “‘The Scriptures also say, ‘You must not test the Lord your God.’ Matthew 4:7. #SoulsLostToCovid.”

The state of Florida alone has accounted for about 18 percent of new average daily COVID-19 infections in the U.S. over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times‘ tracker. Florida has the highest new daily infections of any state, with an average of more than 19,000 per day in the last 14 days. Duval County, where Jacksonville is located, has averaged more than 1,100 new daily cases.

Meanwhile, about 70 percent of Florida’s residents have received at least one dose of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. More than 59 percent have received both of the required shots.