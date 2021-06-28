50,000 ‘Butcher’ Beatles record covers could be buried in a landfill in Massachusetts.

According to a recently released document, 50,000 old Beatles record covers depicting a contentious portrait of the British band may have been buried at a landfill in Needham, Massachusetts.

The Beatles wore butchers’ coats and held baby doll parts and meat on the original Yesterday and Today record cover, which was shot by photographer Robert Whitaker.

The album’s covers, which may sell for thousands of dollars now and were issued in June 1966 in the United States, are widely claimed to represent a statement against the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975).

The cover sparked outrage among many who had seen early copies, including DJs and critics, causing the record label to reverse course.

According to a Boston Globe article dated June 25, 1966, which was shared on Twitter by musician and journalist Ryan Walsh, the move cost Capitol Records $250,000, which is almost $2 million today.

According to the story, around 750,000 LPs with the original cover were shipped for release, only to be returned to the distributors. After that, the records were taken out of the sleeves and packed in new covers before being sent back to distributors.

The band was posed around a trunk on the cover that made it to the shelves.

At the time, a spokeswoman told the Boston Globe that the expense of repackaging the records had “wiped out” the album’s profit.

But, after the albums were repackaged, what happened to the “butcher” record sleeves? It’s possible that tens of thousands of them are buried in a town southwest of Boston.

In Needham, Massachusetts, 50,000 Beatles ‘butcher’ LP covers are buried. pic.twitter.com/thaBFJ5riA

June 25, 2021 — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills)

Walsh also shared a memo dated June 28, 1966, in which local distribution manager Joe Sobeck wrote that 50,700 Beatles record covers had been destroyed by June 27, 1966.

According to the memo, the records were destroyed by being buried in a water-filled hole in a “swampy part” of Needham Town Dump.

Sobeck told National Distribution Manager R. L. Howe: “By the time the hole was ready for us it had filled with water. The jackets were dumped on the ground as close as possible to the hole and then a bulldozer pushed. This is a brief summary.