50,000 Afghans may be allowed to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds.

Up to 50,000 Afghans could enter the United States under a seldom utilized humanitarian procedure that allows people to enter without a visa.

In a meeting with government officials last week, resettlement groups were warned to prepare for up to 50,000 Afghans entering on “humanitarian parole,” according to Jenny Yang, a senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief.

A senior administration official acknowledged to reporters on a teleconference Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is granting “humanitarian parole” to some of the Afghans being evacuated out of Kabul who do not have clearance to enter the United States.

The source did not say how many Afghans will benefit, but individuals who assisted the US during the 20-year war and whose applications for special immigrant visas were not fully accepted will be among them.

Humanitarian parole allows people who are otherwise ineligible to the United States to enter for a limited time for urgent humanitarian reasons. They can complete their applications to change their legal status at that period.

“The difficult element for parolees is that they are placed on a temporary parolee status and then have to alter their status,” Yang noted.

The decision comes as the US rushes to evacuate all Americans and at-risk Afghans before President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline for army withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In addition, when the country fell to the Taliban earlier this month, a group of senators has requested the administration to develop a “humanitarian parole” category for female journalists and other groups at fear of persecution in the country.

During a Group of Seven meeting earlier in the day, Biden said he emphasized the United States’ and its partners’ obligations to support Afghan refugees.

“The US will be a leader in these efforts, and we will expect the international community and our partners to follow suit,” he said. “Anyone who is neither a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident of the United States is subjected to extensive security screening at the intermediate stops.

"Anyone entering the United States will be subjected to a background investigation. Thousands of people must be resettled, and we must all work together to do it.