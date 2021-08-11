5 years after the state blocked the measure, a North Carolina city approves an LGBT protection ordinance.

According to the Associated Press, the city council in Charlotte, North Carolina unanimously approved an LGBT protections law five years after the state blocked a plan expanding the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance.

The move, which was passed on Monday, safeguards people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, pregnancy, and natural haircuts from discrimination in the workplace, both public and private. It also protects customers and individuals who attend public places of service against discrimination.

The new LGBT protections ordinance does not apply to religious organizations.

The state of North Carolina faced a backlash after blocking an expansion of Charlotte’s nondiscrimination statute, which cost the state billions of dollars.

Despite city attorney Patrick Baker’s proposal that it be limited to businesses with 14 or less employees so that the city does not have to deal with a torrent of complaints concerning major employers, the legislation applies to all employers – private and public, large and small.

The rule does not apply to religious organizations, including those with paid employees who are required to follow religious precepts as a condition of employment. Private clubs and membership-based organizations are likewise exempt.

It excludes safeguards based on political party as well as public restroom laws.

It’s unclear how the ordinance will be enforced or how it would affect Charlotte’s finances.

The need for an enforcement mechanism has been referred to Mayor Vi Lyles’ Budget and Effectiveness Committee, which will generate recommendations for the whole council to consider.

The majority of the ordinance will take effect on Oct. 1, with the employment clause taking effect on Jan. 1.

Following the expiration of a moratorium on anti-bias laws imposed during efforts to repeal House Bill 2, sometimes known as the state’s “bathroom bill,” communities in North Carolina began taking steps to extend LGBT rights this year.

After the city council tried to strengthen LGBT protections in Charlotte, the Republican-dominated legislature adopted House Bill 2 in 2016, and McCrory signed it into law.

A contentious component of HB2 mandated that transgender people use restrooms in numerous public venues that corresponded to their birth sex. It received widespread condemnation, prompting numerous major organizations and sports teams to relocate or reconsider events in other states. This is a condensed version of the information.