5 Things in the Infrastructure Bill That Might Surprise You Crypto and Blood Transports

The US Senate is discussing a $1.2 billion infrastructure plan and could vote on it by the end of the week, but several provisions in the almost 3,000-page bill may surprise taxpayers.

Bipartisan deliberations dragged on for weeks behind the scenes until the bill’s wording was announced late Sunday evening. Members, lobbyists, and other stakeholders have been looking over the contents in the days following, while senators have proposed amendments that might affect the package’s final shape.

According to Brian Riedl, an analyst at the Manhattan Institute, there haven’t been many huge revelations, but there have been some surprises as to what made it into the infrastructure package. He pointed out that there is currently no CBO score to establish how much of the new spending is offset.

“The major worry with Republicans right now, in the offices I’m talking to, is the scoring,” Riedl said.

However, Republican critics have already expressed their displeasure with the bill’s price tag and the scope of what is considered infrastructure needs.

“The question is not whether infrastructure is a good and important thing, nor is it whether the measure has some nice things,” Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said on the Senate floor on Wednesday. “Rather, the debate is how much should the federal government be involved in infrastructure, and if so, where should it invest and how much should it spend. The truth is that the specifics of this measure go well beyond what should be within the sphere of the federal government, within the federal government’s domain.”

Here are five things you might not expect:

Cryptocurrency

The bipartisan proposal contains a clause aimed at stiffening rules on how “digital assets” are taxed in order to help pay for extra spending in the bill. It would specifically require crypto “brokers”—companies that arrange transactions—to provide the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with more information about them.

The measure would bring greater federal oversight to a hitherto uncontrolled portion of the banking system.

Investors are already required to disclose cryptocurrency transactions to the Internal Revenue Service, but third-party reporting is considered as a mechanism to verify compliance.

