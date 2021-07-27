5 Key Takeaways from the Capitol Riot Committee’s First Hearing

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee examining the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6 began its first hearing. The committee members heard testimony from four police officers who worked to safeguard the Capitol during the insurgency, as well as shared videos of the brutal attacks, over the course of nearly three and a half hours.

There were many highlights throughout the day, but here are five of the most memorable:

The rowdy, enraged mob inflicted injuries on the officers.

All of the cops described in great detail the resistance they faced while attempting to block the insurgents from breaking into the Capitol and, once inside, preventing them from attacking the lawmakers.

The police were assaulted physically in a variety of ways. Tasers were used to stun them, chemical irritants were sprayed on them, and they were punched, kicked, and hit with various things. Michael Fanone of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department sustained a moderate heart attack and a concussion. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police Department testified that he worried he would die.

Racial epithets were hurled at black officers.

Officer Harry Dunn, a 13-year Capitol Police veteran, told of the racial obscenities hurled at him by the audience. “No one had ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever-ever

“One officer informed me he had never been called a n****r to his face in his entire 40-year life, and that streak ended on January 6,” he added. Another Black officer later told me that insurgents confronted him in the Capitol and told him, “Put your gun down, and we’ll show you what kind of n****r you are.”

In the gathering, the officer said he noticed Thin Blue Line banners, which are designed to indicate law enforcement solidarity, as well as Confederate flags.

Officer Daniel Hodges of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department repeatedly referred to the rioters as “terrorists.”

When asked why he kept referring to those who took part in the rioting as “terrorists,” Hodges used the definition of terrorism from Title 18, Part 1, Chapter 113B, section 2331 of the United States Code.

Domestic terrorism, according to the code, is defined as “acts dangerous to human life that constitute a violation of.” This is a condensed version of the information.