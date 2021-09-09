5 Days Before the California Recall Election, Here’s Where Gavin Newsom Stands in Polls.

With only five days until the recall election in California, surveys show that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is well positioned to defeat the Republican-backed campaign to remove him from office.

Newsom’s popularity was barely above water only a few weeks ago, according to polls. Most polls showed that little more than half of California voters wanted to keep the governor in office, with some polls showing that the proportion was much lower. To retain Newsom in office, more than half of voters must choose to keep him in office, according to the recall laws.

Newsom’s support has grown significantly in recent polls, just before of the September 14 election. According to a poll issued Wednesday by Spectrum News/Ipsos, the Democratic governor has a 58 percent approval rating among registered voters. Newsom’s closest rival, Republican Larry Elder, was favored by only 26% of California’s registered voters.

That means Newsom is favored by more than twice as many votes as the GOP candidate, according to the poll. The poll was conducted among California’s registered voters from August 26 to August 31, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Another YouGov poll released on Wednesday found that 57 percent of likely voters want Newsom to stay in office. When respondents were asked which of the two candidates they favored, the Democratic governor topped Elder by 22 points. The survey had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points and was conducted from August 26 to September 1.

According to Suffolk University polling conducted on September 6 and 7, 58 percent of California voters preferred Newsom to stay in office. Meanwhile, only 41% of voters stated they wanted the governor removed. The Public Policy Institute of California found similar results, with 58 percent of respondents supporting the Democratic governor and only 39 percent opposing him. The survey was conducted between August 20 and August 29.

From September 2 to 4, the Trafalgar Group, which correctly anticipated former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, conducted a poll. Newsom was found to be above water, but in a less pleasant posture, according to the poll. Only 53% of respondents stated they wanted the governor to stay in office, while 43% said they didn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.