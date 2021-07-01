4th of July Nail Designs: Independence Day Inspiration

Nail art is a fun way to add a splash of color to your Fourth of July celebrations. There are various ways to express your enthusiasm for July 4th through your manicure design, from simple to more spectacular.

The first choice is to use simple nail paint at home, while others may want to seek expert help from manicurists.

There are gel nails, Shellac nails, and artificial nails to pick from, as well as whether to go with only polish or add foils, rhinestones, and glitter.

The choices are virtually limitless, and they provide us with an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day in a unique way.

Red manicure with a simple design

This July 4 weekend, many people will wear bright red nails as a regular style.

They’re simple but effective, and applying a glossy nail polish can give your nails a reflected shine.

This look is also suitable for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, and adding a feature fourth nail, as @nail art london has done, can give some vibrancy.

Fire on the grill

For many people, the Fourth of July means BBQ, and there’s nothing like painting your nails to commemorate the occasion.

On your nails, you might go for lifelike orange flames or a red, white, and blue color combination.

These pastel flames are light and airy, making them ideal for summer.

Waves of pastel tones

Rather than using the usual red, white and blue color scheme, you could opt for a more pastel version of these colors.

The addition of glitter and a wave pattern ensures they still pop.

The addition of rhinestones adds great texture to the look, but if you’ll be tending to the BBQ, using polish to dot over the nail look is another option.

Block and stripe

Matte nails can sometimes look slightly dull, so using bright colors and interesting patterns is a good way to avoid this.

This nail set from @paisleyjanepitts shows an alternating plain and patterned nail design, which creates even more visual interest.

You can also use spots, stars or other patterns instead of the stripe depending on your personal style.

Art deco fans

For those wanting a more sophisticated nail look, art deco may be the place to go.

While geometric, sharp edges are part of this movement, the art deco fans are iconic as a fashion statement.

Make them blue on a plain or even red nail