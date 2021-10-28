490,000 people in Massachusetts are without power as a result of the Nor’easter.

As a dangerous nor’easter cyclone continued to lash the East Coast, nearly 500,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts were without power early Wednesday.

Residents along the Massachusetts shore were advised to stay inside and away from windows by the National Weather Service in Boston, as wind speeds reached up to 85 mph through 7 a.m. A “hazardous situation” was also reported close and southeast of I-95, the East Coast’s main route.

“Southeast Massachusetts is experiencing hurricane-force winds. a large number of downed trees, “On Twitter, the service issued a warning. “EARLY MORNING TRAVEL IN SEAST MAINE IS NOT RECOMMENDED.” While conditions were lessening across western Massachusetts and into Connecticut, “severe consequences” were still being felt in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the report. According to PowerOutage.US, there were 497,649 power outages reported in Massachusetts as of 10.45 a.m. ET. The worst-affected counties were Plymouth and Barnstaple.

Other states were impacted as well. Only weeks after Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in early September, the governors of New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency due to the winter storm. The storm dumped over 3 inches of rain in sections of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York on Tuesday.

By 11 a.m. on Wednesday, sections of New Jersey had received up to 5 inches of rain, flooding roadways, rivers, and streams.

Thousands of consumers are without power, and energy firms like as National Grid and EverSource are experiencing substantial disruptions.

According to PowerOutrage.US, some 277,000 EverSource customers in Massachusetts were without power as of early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, EverSource MA tweeted: “Please exercise extra caution on the highways as the bad weather continues across the Commonwealth. This afternoon, our personnel were working on Silver Street in Greenfield to repair substantial damage caused by a van colliding with a utility pole. Be cautious out there!” The winds are forecast to pick up overnight, especially on the Cape, where gusts could reach 75 miles per hour. Our line and tree teams will work through the night to clear the damage and restore service to our customers as soon as feasible.” Powerful gusts overnight drove big trees down into our power lines across the Cape, it warned early Wednesday.

"We're assessing the extent of the damage and liaising with our neighbors.