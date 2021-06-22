480 state legislators have written to Congress requesting that voting rights legislation be passed: ‘We’re in need of your assistance.’

Hundreds of state legislators are urging the federal government to pass voting rights legislation, claiming that they require assistance to stop a surge of “anti-voter initiatives.”

Over 480 legislators from throughout the country signed an open letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday urging approval of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“We’ve exhausted our choices. The lawmakers wrote, “We need your aid.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were all addressed in the letter.

Hundreds of measures have been introduced at the local level in the aftermath of the 2020 elections, according to Democratic legislators.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a bipartisan public policy center at New York University Law School, at least 14 states implemented 22 laws restricting voting access between January and May.

According to the center’s current study, there are at least 61 proposals with restricted provisions advancing through 18 state legislatures, so the number is expected to rise.

In their letter, the state legislators stated, “Make no mistake: these disrespectful attacks on our elections will undermine trust that elections in America may possibly represent the will of a checked and balanced majority.” “They pose a serious threat to our democracy and will wreak havoc on communities that have long been marginalized.”

The letter was sent ahead of a crucial Senate vote. On Tuesday, lawmakers will determine whether or not to move forward with the For the People Act.

The 800-page voting rights law was passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in March, but it has lacked Republican backing in the Senate.

At least 10 GOP senators will need to join all 50 Democrats to clear the needed 60-vote threshold in the procedural vote. But McConnell said Monday that the legislation will not be advanced.

Schumer criticized Republicans for opposing the vote, saying the GOP “doesn’t even want to debate” the issue.

In their letter, the Democratic legislators said that they’ve attempted to work with their Republican colleagues but that “they simply refuse to act in good faith.”

“The world is watching. American democracy is in the balance,”. This is a brief summary.