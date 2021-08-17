46 Senators have written to Vice President Joe Biden, urging him to make evacuating Afghan women leaders a top priority.

The 46 senators demanded the introduction of a “humanitarian parole category” for female journalists, members of the Afghan Special Security Forces’ Female Tactical Platoon, and other organizations in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

They also asked the government to make the process of “quick, humane, and efficient relocation” to the United States more efficient.

The letter stated, “We are deeply concerned about the safety of female leaders, activists, judges, lawmakers, and human rights campaigners.” “The appalling violence and reported atrocities that have occurred have resulted in mass displacement, which has produced a significant humanitarian crisis during a global epidemic and severe drought.”

According to the MPs, their offices have received accounts of women being kidnapped, tortured, and assassinated for their work “defending and supporting democracy,” as well as education and human rights.

“While we recognize that the US Embassy in Kabul has limited processing capacity, getting these ladies to a third country for processing is nearly impossible with all border crossings now closed or controlled by the Taliban,” the group added.

43 Democrats and three Republicans signed the letter.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it has launched a “herculean” operation to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan friends from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s capture of the country’s capital.

On Sunday and Monday, images from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport showed hundreds of Afghans attempting to exit the country. A group of individuals running on the tarmac and attempting to board a military plane as it took off was seen on film.

The “speed of evacuation will pick up,” Army Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters. Officials could remove between 5,000 and 9,000 individuals each day if they were operating at full capacity, he claimed.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, there have been no “hostile engagements from the Taliban to our operations at the airport.”

The swift conquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban has coincided with the withdrawal of American forces from the country. President Joe Biden has set an August 31 deadline for his removal. This is a condensed version of the information.