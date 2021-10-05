$449,900 for a tiny 251-square-foot studio.

Those already worried about getting on the property ladder may want to keep their eyes peeled, as a modest cottage demonstrates just how high prices have risen.

The bungalow in Newton, Massachusetts, was built in 1970 and is advertised for $449,900, or $1,792 per square foot. It includes one huge room downstairs and a knee-high loft above with a skylight in a “camper-style” design. The loft above, according to Real Estate by Boston.com, can only house a queen or double mattress, not a king.

A kitchenette with granite countertops and a stainless-steel stove is located downstairs, as is a refurbished bathroom with a tile shower, new lighting and electrics, and a mini-split HVAC system. There is also a “ready to finish” basement on the property.

The 0.06-acre yard is “low-maintenance,” with enough space for three automobiles to park. Given the little house’s proximity to Route 9, parking may be a top consideration.

“We wanted to [price the home as low as feasible for a single family home that is currently $200,000 less than the next closest home. The lower price is, of course, due to the smaller size and to catch the attention of buyers who do not require the additional space. “We also wanted to price the property within the range of smaller condos because the home is a terrific condo option, but unlike a condo, you own the land that the home sits on,” said Coldwell Banker Realty broker Hans Brings.

Brings explained that in his many years in real estate, he “cannot remember another home with this square footage coming onto the market.”

“However, its various renovations, cheap utility expenses, and proximity to roads, parks, and the Charles River make it quite appealing to people searching for a second home close to stay at while working in Boston a few days a week.”

The square footage price may not be comparable to other properties, but according to Realtor.com, the anticipated monthly cost for the property is $1,889, which is less than the average monthly rent for a Newton one-bedroom apartment. According to Zumper.com, the average monthly rent for an apartment of this size is roughly $1,938.

