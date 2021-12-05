4 Ghost Guns Facts That Show America’s Gun Control Is At Its Limits

“Ghost guns” are untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and constructed at home without having to go through a background check (and with the aid of YouTube videos).

A ghost gun was allegedly used in a shooting at an Arizona high school earlier this week, according to authorities.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, the growth in popularity of weapons is a “fast-growing plague” in the United States.

“A novice can create their own pistol, like a Glock 19, or an assault-style rifle, like an AR-15 or AK-47, in just a few hours using a DIY kit acquired online and some widely accessible tools,” it has cautioned.

The Untraceable Firearms Act, announced in April by the Biden administration, aims to combat ghost firearms by requiring serial numbers for components and requiring buyers to undergo background checks.

Officials also want to close a “regulatory loophole” that permits these self-assemble kits to be offered without checks by changing the definitions of “firearm” and related parts.

Here are four important facts to know about ghost weapons, which demonstrate how previous gun laws have failed to prevent the use of homemade firearms.

1. Criminals Have a Lot of Ghost Guns

Ghost weapons are becoming increasingly popular among persons who are prohibited from having firearms.

Everytown discovered that 2,513 of the handmade handguns were linked to criminal conduct in an analysis of 114 federal prosecutions using ghost guns over the last decade.

The vast bulk of the cases, more than 2,200, were charges of unlawful firearm manufacturing or selling.

According to the report released in May 2020, “almost forty percent of these cases featured individuals who were forbidden from owning or carrying weapons.”

It also discovered that criminal groups and drug traffickers routinely used ghost firearms to accomplish crimes such as “gun trafficking, robbery, drug trafficking, terrorism, and murder.”

In addition, “troubling incidents of white nationalists obtaining ghost guns” were noted in the review.

Ghost guns are the go-to firearm for criminals, according to Mike Sena, director of the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, a joint law enforcement intelligence hub, who told nonprofit The Trace in August that “law enforcement will never be able to figure out where this weapon came from.”

2. The Market for Ghost Weapons Is Exploding

The amount of people who sell guns anonymously. This is a condensed version of the information.