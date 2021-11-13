4.4 Million workers quitting in September, according to Biden’s economic adviser, is “really a good sign.”

After the number of Americans quitting their employment voluntarily set a new high in September, White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein portrayed the labor shortage as a “positive indicator,” claiming that workers now have more leverage to negotiate better-paying jobs.

According to the Labor Department’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey issued Friday, more than 4.4 million employees departed their employment last month, the greatest number in two decades and up 164,000 from the previous high of 4.3 million set in August.

Bernstein argued that the labor scarcity is “frequently misconstrued as a bad indicator, while from a worker’s perspective it’s actually a good sign,” as businesses consider raising salaries to attract workers amid their struggle to fill millions of jobs.

“The reason it’s a good indicator,” he said on MSNBC Saturday, “is because those types of conditions suggest that there are lots of decent higher-paying chances for people to engage in upward mobility, and that’s what the quit rates are telling us at a time like this.”

According to Bernstein, workers aren’t resigning to leave the labor market; rather, they’re quitting to move up the pay scale to a better job.

“From the standpoint of working people, this is them exerting part of their negotiating power,” he continued.

At the end of September, there were 10.4 million job vacancies, down slightly from a high of 11.1 million in July, when a summer COVID spike was sparked by the highly contagious Delta type.

Economists have noted a persistent disruption in child care and individual anxieties about becoming infected with the virus as factors for the slow comeback as firms recover from the economic consequences of pandemic-related lockdowns. Employee resignations are higher in industries that require employees to work in person, such as health care, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Some economists believe that workers are resigning in order to find better jobs. Others have hypothesized that, in a moment of overall declining mental health and pandemic-induced uncertainty, understaffing may have added to the stress of the surviving employees, leading to more resignations.

Due to the unusually strong demand for workers, annual salary growth accelerated to. This is a condensed version of the information.