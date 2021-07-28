35 Years After Man She Violently Shook As Baby Died, Babysitter Charged With Murder

A Texas babysitter was recently charged with the murder of a Florida man who died in 2019, more than 35 years after she shook him as a baby, leaving him disabled for life.

Terry Delores McKirchy, 59, was arrested on July 2 and put into a Texas jail after a grand jury in Broward County, Florida, declared her guilty of first-degree murder for a crime she allegedly committed in 1984, according to arrest records.

McKirchy shook 5-month-old Benjamin Keith Dowling so severely while babysitting him in 1984 that he suffered irreversible brain damage. According to the Associated Press, after the event, McKirchy was charged with attempted murder and pleaded no contest. After pleading no contest, McKirchy was sentenced to three months in jail on weekends and three years of probation.

Despite her previous sentence, McKirchy now faces life in prison after a Florida medical examiner determined that Dowling died in 1984 as a result of McKirchy’s mental and physical limitations. Dowling, who was 35 years old at the time of his death, died in 2019.

“The passage of time between the injuries experienced and the death of the victim were examined by the forensic experts who did the autopsy and ruled the death was directly caused by the injuries from 1984,” the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a statement given to This website. The evidence speaks for itself, and the case was brought to a grand jury, which found that it was a homicide.”

Doctors suspected Dowling had “shaken head syndrome,” according to previous police records, but McKirchy denied shaking the boy and claimed he fell off a couch.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, On July 3, 1984, Dowling’s mother put her son down to McKirchy’s house and instantly recognized something was wrong when she picked him up.

McKirchy informed the Miami Herald in 1985 that she was innocent and did not cause Dowling’s injuries after accepting the plea deal.

“I know I wasn’t the one who did it. My conscience is unblemished. In 1985, McKirchy told the Miami Herald, “But I can’t cope with it anymore.” “I’m six months along. You have no idea how much this has affected my family.”

A statement from Dowling’s parents was also sent to this website by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. This is a condensed version of the information.