32% of Americans believe Joe Biden won because of voter fraud.

After months of former President Donald Trump and his supporters spreading unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” nearly a third of the country now accepts the unproven charges that President Joe Biden is only in the White House due of voter fraud.

The figure hasn’t changed since the November election, according to Monmouth University’s most recent regular polling of voters, released on Monday. Republicans were far more inclined than Democrats to believe Biden won the race due to fraud, according to the study.

“Continued efforts to cast doubt on the validity of last year’s election are widening the partisan divide in ways that could have long-term consequences for our democracy, even if most Americans don’t see it that way yet,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a news release announcing the poll’s results.

Trump’s unfounded accusations that the election was improperly decided inspired a mob of Trump supporters to assault the US Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s election. Following the Capitol incident, Trump has targeted Republicans who voted for his second impeachment and those who have admitted he didn’t win.

According to Monmouth, 14 percent of Americans, including 29 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners, say they will never accept Biden as president.

Trump’s supporters in Arizona and other states continue to push for partisan recounts of election results.

According to Monmouth University’s poll, 57 percent of Americans believe the audits are mostly partisan attempts to smear lawful election results, while a third believe they are legitimate efforts to detect probable vote anomalies.

Forty percent also believe the audits are eroding democracy in the United States.

Monmouth University polled 810 persons over the phone from June 9 to 14. It has a 3.5-percentage-point margin of error.

In March, January, and November, Monmouth asked Americans the identical question on the legitimacy of the 2020 election outcomes. After Biden won the election in November, 60% of respondents felt he won “fair and square,” while 32% said the victory was due to “voter fraud.” In January, 65 percent agreed Biden’s win was fair, while 62 percent did in March.

