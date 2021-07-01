31 human trafficking victims were rescued in Kansas and Missouri, including a 4-year-old.

Authorities in Kansas and Missouri recently rescued a group of 31 human trafficking victims, including a 4-year-old child.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the victims recovered were sexually exploited. In a group of 31 human trafficking victims, including 14 missing children and 17 adults, the 4-year-old was the youngest victim rescued.

“The operation took place in Wichita, Kansas, Independence, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The results of the operation were announced by James Wright, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Kansas City, according to the release. “He was joined in making the news by Heartland Anti-Trafficking Rescue Taskforce partners from across the region.”

The operation resulted in the arrest of 82 people in addition to the 31 human trafficking victims. According to the Homeland Security release, the suspects “will be charged with charges relating to soliciting prostitutes, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics offences, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations, and outstanding warrants.”

The Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Department of Health and Human Services, the United States Marshals Service, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the Independence Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department all assisted Homeland Security investigators during the operation.

The Department of Homeland Security did not identify any of the rescued or arrested victims, but did state that “the defendants in this case are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial where the government bears the burden of establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

On Thursday, Homeland Security detectives in Fresno County, California, performed a similar operation. Human traffickers and child predators who wanted to pay for sex with youngsters were arrested as part of Operation Stolen Hearts. According to Homeland Security, the operation finished on June 23 with the rescue of 10 women and girls “from the sex trade” and the arrest of 21 people.

The arrested people were accused of "contacting a minor with the intent to conduct a sexual offense, facilitating prostitution, and arranging a lewd meeting with a minor."