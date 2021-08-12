30-Year-Old COVID Patient Gives Birth, Holds Baby Girl Only Once, and Passes Away Days Later

After just holding her newborn baby once, a 30-year-old Florida woman with COVID-19 wound up in the intensive care unit and died days later.

On July 27, Kristen McMullen gave birth to her daughter through an emergency C-section. McMullen’s aunt Melissa Syverson said she was got to hold her child, Summer Reign, for a few minutes before being transported to the ICU.

Syverson told Florida Today, “She was able to hold Summer for literally only two photographs.” “They took the fast photographs, she placed the mask back on, and they promptly transferred Kristen to ICU.”

According to a GoFundMe website set up by Syverson, McMullen, of West Melbourne, developed COVID-19 symptoms around three weeks before her due date and was later hospitalized with coronavirus-related pneumonia.

She was sent home after four days, but returned 48 hours later, struggling to breathe and worried about her unborn child, according to Syverson.

McMullen was able to communicate with her husband Keith and view her baby via FaceTime from the ICU, according to Syverson, but connection was cut off when her condition worsened and she was placed on a CPAP machine.

She passed away on Friday. Syverson described herself as a “30-year-old bright, gorgeous, vivacious girl with the world ahead of her” in a GoFundMe post.

McMullen said she had always wanted to be a mother.

“Her and her husband Keith received the joyful news that they were expecting after several years of fighting an uphill battle,” she wrote. “This little bundle of joy is the family’s first great grandchild, and we couldn’t be happier for her and her growing family.”

“The death of Kristen; wife, mother, granddaughter, niece, aunt, friend, and so much more… has been heartbreaking to our family, and we can’t imagine life without her,” she continued. She brightened whatever room she entered, her laughter was contagious, and she will be sorely missed till the day we all breathe our last breath.

“We are grateful for the time we spent with her and for the blessing of her little girl, whom she left behind.”

According to Syverson, it is unclear how much is required. This is a condensed version of the information.