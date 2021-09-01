30 Firsts for Muslims in America, from Jefferson’s Ramadan Dinner through Ali’s Oscar.

U.S.

Most Muslims arrived in the New World as enslaved Africans and were forced to abandon their faith once they arrived on plantations before the 19th century. There are records of people with Arabic names fighting on the American side of the Revolution, and the possibility of a Muslim becoming president was one of the arguments made in 1788 against Article VI of the Constitution, which states that “no religious test shall ever be required” of any elected official in the United States. That was left in by the Founding Fathers.

Other significant events include:

Morocco, a Muslim theocracy, is one of the first foreign countries to acknowledge the United States’ independence in 1778.

1805: While entertaining a Tunisian ambassador, President Thomas Jefferson organizes a Ramadan celebration at the White House.

Wallace Fard Muhammed establishes the Nation of Islam, a Muslim denomination for African-Americans, in 1930.

The Mother Mosque of America, the United States’ oldest continually operational purpose-built mosque, opens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1934.

When Dwight Eisenhower attends the dedication ceremony at the Islamic Center in Washington, D.C., he becomes the first sitting president to visit an American mosque.

1962: For his supporting role in Lawrence of Arabia, Omar Sharif becomes the first Muslim actor to be nominated for an Academy Award. (He was defeated by Sweet Bird of Youth’s Ed Begley.)

Muhammed Ali announces his conversion to Islam in 1964, under the tutelage of Malcolm X.

1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Immigration and Nationality Act, allowing immigrants from Muslim-majority countries to immigrate to the United States in greater numbers.

1967: Muhammed Ali gets stripped of his heavyweight belt after refusing to be recruited into the US Army due to religious issues.

In 1991, Charles Bilal is elected mayor of Kountze, Texas, a community of around 2,000 people, making him the first Muslim mayor in the United States.

1996: The first iftar, or Ramadan supper, is hosted by First Lady Hillary Clinton. Bush and Obama continued the custom, but Trump did not.

Nineteen members of the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda crash four planes in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

