3.5 million signatures have been collected on petitions demanding $2,000 monthly stimulus checks.

As COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to decline across the United States following a summer surge, six ongoing petitions calling for President Joe Biden and Congress to deliver monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 for the duration of the pandemic have now surpassed 3.5 million signatures.

However, while internet petitions demanding cash payouts continue to gain traction, this support isn’t translating into congressional pressure.

The most popular Change.org petition for recurrent stimulus checks, started by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin, wants Congress to adopt a bill that would offer monthly “$2,000 payments for adults and $1,000 payments for kids” until the pandemic is over.

As of Saturday, the petition had received over 2,935,731 signatures, including roughly 48,731 additional supporters in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions.

In recent months, five smaller Change.org petitions seeking for recurring cash transfers have also gathered traction.

The first, smaller petition, started during Trump’s presidency, requests that the federal government “fight for monthly payments.” As of Saturday, more than 74,000 people had signed the petition, falling just 1,000 signatures short of the 75,000 needed.

A smaller petition asks Biden and both chambers of Congress to support a handful of senators who have asked the White House to include more stimulus cheques in the next federal recovery measure. As of Saturday, the petition had gathered 60,877 signatures.

Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as other progressive senators, wrote to Vice President Joe Biden in March, requesting that the Biden administration approve periodic stimulus cheques.

A third, smaller petition requests that the Biden administration and Congress deliver “$2,000+ every month for every American.” John Smith started the petition with a target of 50,000 signatures, but after receiving more support than expected, he increased the goal to 300,000 signatures. As of Saturday, the petition had received over 219,832 signatures.

Tyson Su has started a fourth petition, asking the Senate to pass legislation that would provide unemployed people and those earning less than $130,000 per year with $2,000 monthly checks until the pandemic is over. As of Saturday, the petition had 179,539 signatories.

Clayton started a fifth, smaller petition. This is a condensed version of the information.