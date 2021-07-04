2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Where to Watch the Coney Island Extravaganza on July 4th

When the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island, New York, on July 4, Joey Chestnut will be vying for his 14th title in 15 years.

After a surprising setback to Matt Stonie in 2015, Chestnut has won the title for the past five years.

Even the coronavirus outbreak, which required the event to be moved from its usual location in 2020, couldn’t stop Chestnut, and the 37-year-old is the clear favorite heading into the July 4th celebration.

Last year, the Kentucky native smashed the competition by devouring 75 wieners and buns in under 10 minutes, a new record.

The women’s competition, on the other hand, is significantly more open. Miki Sudo, who has held the championship for the past seven years, will not defend it since she is expecting her first child.

Last year, Sudo set a new record by swallowing 48.5 hot dogs in ten minutes.

This is everything you need to know about the event this year.

In 2021, when is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The competition takes occur on July 4th, as is customary. The women’s event begins at noon ET on Sunday, followed by the men’s event immediately afterward.

In 2021, where will Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest be held?

The contest will return to its customary setting of Coney Island in 2021, after being obliged to take place in a private location compatible with COVID-19 safety regulations last year. Spectators are once again welcome to attend the competition, which will be place at Maimonides Park.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV: How to Watch

ESPN will broadcast the tournament, which has been broadcast since 2003. The women’s championship will air on ESPN3 at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s title on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET.

Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN will provide play-by-play commentary, while Jason Fitz and Richard Shea of Major League Eating will provide analysis.

What is the best way to watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the internet?

The event will be streamed live on ESPN+ and other streaming platforms that broadcast ESPN, such as fuboTV and SlingTV.

Odds for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, the defending champion, is widely expected to defend his title.

Chestnut is a 1-50 favorite to win, according to Bovada’s odds. This is a condensed version of the information.