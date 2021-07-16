200 goats are hired by a Washington apartment complex to eat overgrown riverbeds.

A couple hundred goats aren’t exactly the kind of new neighbors you’d anticipate, but that’s precisely what one Reddit user’s Washington apartment complex has done, paying the animals to assist clear overgrown vegetation.

The goats ate away munch roughly 20 acres, according to the resident, and are slated to work for 13 days after being delivered here by two semi-truck trailers on Wednesday, July 8.

Just 10 hours ago, “Clairvoyantweed” posted a photograph of a herd of goats lazily parading in his apartment yard to Reddit, and the post has already received over 50,000 votes.

He captioned the photo, “My apartment complex rented out 200 goats to munch away at the overgrown path and riverbed behind our apartments.”

The goats have effectively nibbled away at the blackberry and ivy that covered the fence depicted in the photo, leaving the blackberry branches by the creek’s slope completely bare.

Some may be surprised to learn that goats are used as landscapers, but the animals are extensively used in the United States to eliminate overgrowth. Companies hire goats because they can get into hard-to-reach places and aren’t susceptible to poison ivy’s bad effects—in fact, they enjoy it.

Other invasive species that goats are adept at removing are poison oak, picker, and bittersweet bushes.

“When goats eat the leaves and stems of invasive plants, light and air are allowed to reach native plants and grasses, leveling the playing field. The Ecological Landscape Alliance observed that “continuous re-browsing of some invasive plants may also damage them through carbohydrate starvation.”

My condo complex rented 200 goats to graze on the overgrown walkway and riverbed behind our structures! from mildly fascinating

Goats are also utilized to help control wildfires on the West Coast by chewing away at vegetation that would otherwise provide fuel for the blaze.

While other owners utilize portable electric fences to keep their goats contained while they work, one Reddit user claimed that his apartment’s goats were kept in check with the help of a dog.

The goats on the job are not only entertaining, but they are also good for the environment. A is used by goats. This is a condensed version of the information.