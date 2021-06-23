20 cows break free from a slaughterhouse and roam the neighborhood before being shot by a deputy.

As cops attempted to round up a herd of cattle thought to have escaped from a meatpacking business in California, a deputy fatally shot a cow.

According to KTLA, officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. after a herd of at least 20 cows were discovered roaming free in neighborhoods after escaping from a factory in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County.

The agency issued a tweet about the herd, advising neighbors that the cows had been sighted running loose on Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue and urging them to avoid the area.

As the cops sought to round up the cows, at least two livestock trailers were visible in the area. They eventually managed to confine the herd to a cul-de-sac, where deputies surrounded them.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” the department tweeted as officials attempted to herd the cattle. The cows are in the process of being mooo-ved!”

Please STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes. We’re in the midst of relocating the cows!

Pico Rivera, LASD (@PRVLASD) June 23, 2021

According to the agency, one resident was hurt by the herd and was carried to a local emergency center in an uncertain condition, while one cow was fatally shot by a deputy.

The police department did not elaborate on how the resident was hurt or why the cow was shot during the incident. According to KTLA, one cow was seen resting alone in the center of the road beside a puddle of blood.

An empty baby carriage was nearby, with various belongings surrounding it on the floor, while emergency services came to the site to tend to the shot cow.

At roughly 9:45 p.m., deputies attempted to load the herd onto trailers, but three of the cattle managed to escape and were chased by deputies around the surrounding locations.

Although the deputies eventually herded all of the cattle, one local told KTLA that they were following the calves around in their squad vehicles “like a bunch of presidents.” This is a condensed version of the information.