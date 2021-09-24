2 out of 10 Americans don’t have enough food or the foods they want, according to a poll.

According to a poll conducted by Impact Genome and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, over two out of every ten Americans say they don’t have enough food or the meals they want.

According to the Associated Press, 23 percent of Americans struggle to get enough food, and while the majority of those experiencing food insecurity participated in government or charity food assistance programs in the previous year, 58 percent still had difficulties accessing at least one service.

In addition, 21% of individuals who were struggling to fulfill their food needs were unable to get any help at all. The most common issue discovered was a lack of understanding of who is eligible for government and charity services.

The pandemic, according to Radha Muthiah, president of the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, caused many families who had never dealt with food poverty before to find themselves in need of assistance.

She explained, “It’s all fresh to them.” “Many individuals and families, particularly those who are facing food hardship for the first time, are ignorant of all of their options.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The poll results depict a picture of a country where hundreds of thousands of households were abruptly thrown into food poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic devastation. They were frequently confronted with the overwhelming bureaucracy of government assistance programs, as well as a lack of knowledge of local food banks and other philanthropic choices.

According to the poll, African-Americans and Hispanics, as well as those living below the federal poverty line and younger persons, are more likely to encounter food insecurity.

Americans who are unable to buy food are also less confidence in their ability to obtain healthful meals than others. Only 27% of individuals who confront food issues claim they are “very” or “extremely” confident, compared to 87 percent of those who do not.

The issue for Acacia Barraza, a housewife in Los Lunas, New Mexico, has been to keep a consistent supply of fresh fruits and vegetables for her 2-year-old son while maintaining within the family budget.

Barraza, 34, left her job as a waitress before the epidemic because she was pregnant with her kid. She pondered returning to work, but there were on-again, off-again child care shortages. This is a condensed version of the information.