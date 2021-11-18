‘2 Down, 8 to Go!’ is how Donald Trump is purging the Republican Party of those who voted to impeach him.

More than a year after losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s power within the Republican Party shows no signs of waning ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Since January, Trump has made it his mission to defeat those who voted to impeach him for instigating the January 6 insurgency in next year’s midterm elections, mocking and criticizing the ten Republican congressmen who did so while publicly supporting those who plan to run against them.

Despite not citing fear of running against a Trump-backed candidate in 2022 as a reason for their decision, two of Trump’s most outspoken detractors in the party who voted to impeach him have declared they will not seek re-election next year.

Trump has also issued an open invitation for candidates to run against any other Republicans who voted against him, pledging that any who do so will receive the much-desired support of the previous president.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, who was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 incident, stated in September that he will not seek reelection in Ohio next year, citing “toxic dynamics” inside the party.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a longtime Trump critic who is one of two Republicans on the committee probing the insurgency, said he will not run for re-election in 2022 a month later.

Trump gloated over the news that Kinzinger would not seek reelection, saying, “2 down, 8 to go!”

The Wyoming Republican Party voted on November 15 to no longer recognize Liz Cheney, the second Republican on the January 6 committee who also voted in favor of his impeachment.

Trump endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in her bid to replace Cheney, the most powerful member of Congress who voted for Trump’s second impeachment, in September.

In Michigan’s 3rd District, Trump also declared on November 15 that he will support candidate John Gibbs against another impeachment voter, Peter Meijer.

On November 13, Trump pushed for primary challenges against Republicans who voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, extending his goal to purge individuals he doesn’t like from the party.

