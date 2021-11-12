2.5 million times watched a clip of a Dunkin’ customer taking money from the tip jar for an incorrect order.

A disgruntled Dunkin’ customer taped a series of TikTok videos depicting a disagreement with an employee who refused to replace or refund an inaccurate drink order. While two videos about the event have gone viral, one in particular—showing the client removing the employee’s cash tips—has garnered 2.5 million views.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 4.3 million Americans worked in jobs that provided tipped salaries in 2014. Despite the fact that many people rely on tips to make a living, obtaining them from customers is far from guaranteed. As a result, the practice has become divisive and acrimonious.

Critics of tipping culture claim that it is “racist, misogynistic, and humiliating” and that it “allows corporations to unload the task of paying workers a fair salary to their customers.” Others, on the other hand, believe that gratuities should not be given when service is poor.

TikToker @itslondonlamarr’s recent viral videos appeared to split viewers. The TikToker recorded a fight with a Dunkin’ employee after he received the wrong drink in the first video, which he published earlier this week.

The employee refused to remake or refund the beverage, according to @itslondonlamarr. “When I worked at Dunkin’ Donuts, there was never a policy that you couldn’t make another one,” he explained. “She misunderstood me and refused to change my order… That’s not at all what I was hoping for.” The staff tells the TikToker that throwing out and remaking the drink is “extremely expensive,” and that he can come back the next day and speak with the manager about getting a refund.

The conflict has gotten worse, and the two are now going back and forth. “I’m curious as to why you won’t re-make my coffee,” he said. “It’s just that you’re not in the mood?” She said, “Because I made your coffee as you requested.”

The two remained locked in a stalemate. “You weren’t the only one who worked at Dunkin’ Donuts,” the TikToker remarked. “So, just to be clear, you’re not going to re-make my coffee?” “The coffee is ready here, as you requested,” she replied as she took the drink.

The irritated customer then grabs for the tip jar on the employee’s desk. “I’m going to get my money back.” This is a condensed version of the information.