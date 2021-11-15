19 Stunning Photographs That Provide a Window Into Nineteenth-Century New York

Many people today associate New York City with Times Square, Broadway’s brilliant lights, and Fifth Avenue’s fashion.

The Big Apple, on the other hand, was a totally different place in the 1800s, as seen by the pictures below, which were shot by, among others, photographer Jacob Riis, who photographed poverty in the city at the time.

Take a peek at what’s available…

Brooklyn Bridge Construction

It’s difficult to envision Brooklyn Bridge without it.

However, there was no bridge connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn before to 1869.

Construction began that year, and the bridge was completed in 1883, making it the world’s longest bridge at the time.