18 MILLION POUNDS OF RUBBLE REMOVED FROM A SURFSIDE BUILDING THAT CAME DOWN IN FLORIDA

According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, crews in Surfside, Florida have cleared 18 million pounds of rubble from the site of the collapsed 12-story condominium complex.

The cause of the tower’s terrible collapse 20 days prior is still unknown. According to Levine Cava, the death toll has risen to 95, with 14 persons still missing. The bodies of ten of the 14 victims were recovered, but they have yet to be recognized. According to Levine Cava, search personnel sifting through the rubble are looking for any personal things that are still intact.

During a press conference, Levine Cava remarked of the many people who responded to the accident, “They have given of their heart and soul.” “We’re completely surrounded by superheroes.”

According to the Associated Press, the Champlain Towers South condominium complex was 40 years old when it collapsed and was due for its four-decade recertification review.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On Tuesday, exhausted teams were nearing the end of their hunt for victims.

At the news conference, Levine Cava stated that the number of individuals still missing has decreased as officials attempt to identify everyone connected to the building. According to the mayor, there could be four more victims.

“Identifying human remains is a scientific, methodical process. As we’ve already stated, this task is growing more challenging as time goes on,” Levine Cava said, adding that the situation is “truly fluid.”

The mayor noted that 12 of the 14 people missing are the subject of missing persons reports, and investigators are working to confirm information regarding the other two.

Experts will need much more time to understand out what caused the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium to collapse on June 24 into a tangled heap of concrete and steel. When the building collapsed, it was about to undergo a four-decade recertification review.

According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, engineers and others researching the cause of the collapse have been identifying significant portions of the 40-year-old building to establish what happened.

“We’re looking at how the building matches the plans,” he explained.

An engineer engaged by the town of Surfside, a team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, experts hired by lawyers representing families, and others are all involved in the hunt for answers.

