17 Pepsi and Coca-Cola Sodas are no longer available.

Many sodas are here to stay, whether it’s Coke’s iconic refreshment or Mountain Dew’s shock of energy. However, this is not the case for many people’s personal preferences.

Certain soft drinks that are no longer available can make us nostalgic. So here’s a tribute to those wonderful products that got lost in the shuffle.

Take a look back at these drinks that were no longer available in the United States.

Coca-Cola stopped TaBTaB in December 2020, after 58 years of production. TaB was Coca-first Cola’s diet drink, and it was a huge sensation when it was introduced in 1963.

With the introduction of Diet Coke in the 1980s, its popularity waned, although it still had a tiny but devoted following.

Coca-Cola eventually revealed that TaB was one of the “underperforming products” that will be phased out.

Root Beer, Lemon-Lime, Ginger Ale, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Orange, a clear cola, a caffeine-free variant, and TaB Energy, which was debuted in 2006 and was a different recipe than the original drink, were among the TaB variations released over the years.

Coca-Cola was losing sales to Pepsi and other competitors in 1985, so the company decided to change the recipe of their signature cola, dubbing the new product “New Coke.”

Dedicated Coke consumers, on the other hand, were not impressed. The response was so strong that Coca-Cola Classic was resurrected shortly after, and New Coke was sold separately (later being called Coke II).

Because sales of traditional Coke grew after the product’s inception, there was no practical need for New Coke, and in 2002, it was stated that Coke II would be phased out.

New Coke’s launch and subsequent downfall is widely regarded as one of the worst marketing catastrophes in American history.

Pepsi BlueI’m here to have a good time, not to stay for a long time.

Although the Sonic-colored drink may appear to be off-putting, the “berry cola fusion” drink was specifically designed to appeal to youngsters.

Despite PepsiCo’s efforts, which included celebrity endorsements from Britney Spears and Papa Roach, the drink was not a big hit, and it was discontinued in 2004 after being introduced in 2002.

In May 2021, Pepsi Blue made a brief comeback on American stores.

