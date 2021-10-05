161 people have been arrested in Ohio’s largest sex sting, which has resulted in the discovery of ten missing children.

After Ohio authorities executed the state’s greatest anti-human-trafficking operation, ten missing children were discovered.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Ohio Knows, netted 161 people who were looking to buy sex. A home renovation contractor, a city council member, a firefighter, and a pilot were among those arrested.

The pilot, who earned more than $200,000 a year, negotiated a sex fee of $15. With a 2-year-old in the car, law enforcement apprehended another suspect.

At a press conference on Monday, state Attorney General David Yost remarked, “I shake my head and can’t believe those claims.” “It happens all over the place. A professor and a member of the city council. This isn’t something that happens in a city’s slums. Every county has it, and every town has it. This is happening across the state of Ohio.”

Over 90 federal, state, and local law enforcement agents participated in the week-long sting. Throughout the operation, the departments collaborated with nonprofit organizations.

Three of those arrested were attempting to buy sex from kids. Fifty people, including men and women, were also arrested for offering to sell sex.

Prostitution is a first-degree misdemeanor, and the majority of the persons have been charged with it. Officers also located and charged people in possession of illegal narcotics or firearms during the investigation.

During the statewide operation, authorities discovered 51 possible human-trafficking victims. After being interviewed by law enforcement, the possible victims received assistance from health care and social service organizations.

Yost stated, “I will not rest until no one in Ohio buys or sells human beings.”

According to the state attorney general’s office, ten missing children were also found during a simultaneous operation by the US Marshals Service.

The US Marshals Service was contacted for additional information, but no response was received before publishing.

On Monday, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant complimented law enforcement’s efforts, but added, “We cannot arrest our way out of this crisis.”

The Columbus City Council voted 5-2 last month to tighten penalties for people found purchasing sex in the region, according to the chief. The fine money will be deposited into a “Victims of Human Trafficking Fund,” which will help shelters, medical treatment, and counseling services for victims of human trafficking. This is a condensed version of the information.