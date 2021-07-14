16 people have been charged with various drug offenses in three states.

16 people have been charged with trafficking fatal pharmaceuticals in New York City, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. James discussed the influence of drugs on the larger community as well as the criminal system in place.

“Dangerous substances have long wrecked our communities and wreaked havoc on the lives of many people across our state and country,” James added. “We are fighting this epidemic from every angle to prevent death and damage, from going after the manufacturers and distributors who are fuelling the opioid crisis to cracking down on those who are unlawfully trafficking and distributing opioids and other substances throughout our state.”

“Today’s raid is yet another big move to keep our streets clear of dangerous substances and hold accountable those who put New Yorkers in danger merely to line their pockets,” she added. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners’ crucial assistance and shared commitment to protecting our communities.”

The 16 people were accused in Kings County Supreme Court with trafficking $500,000 worth of prescription opiates and over 500 grams of cocaine. Over 2,600 oxycodone pills, 300 grams of cocaine, digital scales, a money counter, and $12,000 in drug proceeds were seized after a 20-month investigation dubbed “Operation Dirty Laundry.” The takedown was made possible by hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, wiretaps, and Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement documents.

The Organized Crime Task Force of the Attorney General’s Office spearheaded “Operation Dirty Laundry” (OCTF). The Warwick Police Department and the New York Harbor Waterfront Commission also assisted with the investigation.

In a statement, Warwick Police Chief Thomas McGovern said, “This case is a perfect example of the cooperation required between local departments, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Waterfront Commission’s personnel to combat the trafficking of illegal opioids and cocaine across jurisdictional boundaries.”

“The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor remains committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to eradicate the plague of illegal narcotics in the Port District and throughout the metropolitan area,” stated Paul Weinstein, the commission’s commissioner. “We appreciate Attorney General Letitia James’ work on this matter and her continuous commitment to public safety.”

