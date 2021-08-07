150 Economists and 21 Senators Support Recurring Payments, According to the Fourth Stimulus Check.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. 21 senators and 150 economists have lobbied for recurrent direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on implementing its infrastructure plan.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the Change.org petition last year, urging the US Senate and House of Representatives to pass legislation that would provide families with a “$2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children immediately, with regular checks continuing for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition had received over 2,760,100 signatures, with over 286,800 additional supporters in the last month. “The most prevalent reason [people sign]is because they are afraid,” Bonin told This website. “We’re still in a state of flux… And it feels like people are returning to a fear-based life at times like this.”

In a letter dated March 30, twenty-one Democratic senators encouraged President Joe Biden to include periodic direct payments. The senators claimed that the $1,400 federal stimulus payment wouldn’t be enough to help low-income families get through the current crisis.

Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Alex Padilla of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Bernie Sander of Vermont are part of the coalition led by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden.

The group featured six committee chairs from the finance, agriculture, banking, judiciary, budget, and armed services committees, ranging from moderates like Stabenow and Bennett to progressives like Booker and Warren.

They added, “These payments not only help keep families out of poverty, but they also function as an economic stimulant by increasing spending and supporting jobs.” “Now is the moment to take risks.”

The lawmakers did not define the size or frequency of the payments. In January, a rival Democratic attempt, sponsored by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and backed by more than 50 House Democrats, advocated for regular funding for the duration of the pandemic. In. This is a condensed version of the information.