15 Nobel Laureates predict that Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan will “ease” inflation.

Despite worries raised by Republicans and several moderate Democrats, a group of Nobel Prize-winning economists believes President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar Build Back Better plan will “ease” inflation.

Democrats in Congress are hoping to use the budget reconciliation process to pass a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” plan, but they are meeting internal opposition from some moderates who are opposed to the huge price tag. Republican senators are unanimously opposed to the Biden plan, despite some moderates’ concerns that it could lead to higher inflation.

However, 15 economists, all of whom have previously received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, have made the exact opposite case.

“This plan will reduce longer-term inflationary pressures because it invests in long-term economic capacity and will boost the ability of more Americans to engage effectively in the economy,” they wrote in an open letter dated Wednesday.

The economists hailed Biden and Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March without Republican backing. They did, however, say that greater expenditure is needed to rectify “years of disinvestment in public goods” and to meet “the country’s long-term goals, such as fostering sustainable and equitable growth and supporting our clean energy transition.”

The economists said, “The President’s Build Back Better plan employs a broader vision of infrastructure by making key investments in human capital, the care economy, research and development, public education, and more, all of which will lower families’ costs.”

Joseph Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor; Peter Diamond, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor; Daniel Kahneman, a Princeton University professor; Oliver Hart, a Harvard University professor; Paul Romer, a New York University professor; Eric S. Maskin, a Harvard University professor; Edmund S. Phelps, a professor and Director of the Cen This is a condensed version of the information.