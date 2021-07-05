14 people were killed in Chicago over the weekend, including a 19-year-old National Guardsman.

Chrys Carvajal was shot and died on the city’s northwest side this weekend, according to his family, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Carvajal enlisted in the National Guard after graduating from high school in 2020, according to the publication.

Jennifer Ramirez, Carvajal’s sister, told the Sun-Times, “We’re all very outraged and heartbroken.” “My mother, too, is in a lot of pain. She has been sobbing. She’s got a sore throat from crying so much, and she’s simply heartbroken.”

Around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, police officers discovered the teen unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. He was sent to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead there.

Carvajal just completed Army basic training and was a member of Lima Company, Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, according to the Illinois National Guard. He was supposed to join a transportation unit.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Private 1st Class Carvajal. He made a solemn commitment to protect both our state and nation, despite being fresh to the military. After this abrupt and awful loss, our sympathies are with his loved ones,” the Illinois National Guard said in a statement.

Carvajal was off-duty at the time of his death, according to the organization, and the inquiry would be conducted by civilian law enforcement.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Carvajal was one of 14 individuals killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend. Since Friday night, at than 80 individuals have been injured in gunfire.

Early Monday morning, two Chicago police officers were shot while dispersing a crowd in the city’s 15th police district. Both officers were sent to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

In a tweet, police Superintendent David Brown said, “Thankfully, they will be fine.” “At least 33 #ChicagoPolice officers have been shot at or protecting Chicago so far this year. God bless CPD’s brave men and women.”

The Fourth of July holiday is “predictably our most hard weekend of the year,” Brown told members of the city council last week.

The superintendent stated, “This year is no exception.”

