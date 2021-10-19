127 Washington State Patrol officers have lost their jobs as a result of the vaccine mandate.

Following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline, over 100 Washington State Patrol officers have lost their jobs.

“The deadline for state employees to produce proof of immunization or acquire approved exemption and allowances for religious or medical accommodations was Monday, October 18,” according to a news statement from the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday. “As of Monday’s close of business, 127 people had left their jobs as a result of the mandate.” The 127 employees included 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers, according to the release (67 troopers, six sergeants and one captain).

According to the release, the Washington State Patrol had approximately 2,200 workers spread across eight districts, indicating that about 5.7 percent of them had left due to the state’s vaccine obligation. “The departures are dispersed over the state, affecting certain areas more than others,” according to the press statement.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement on Tuesday that the department will “miss” all of those who left because of the vaccine mandate.

“I’d want to express my heartfelt gratitude to those who are departing the agency. I wish you could have stayed with us. “I have the utmost respect for the dedicated and successful work you have done during your valuable WSP careers,” Batiste remarked.

“The more than 2,000 folks who choose to stay with our organization,” Batiste added, are “forever grateful.”

“We have agency duties to fulfill, and I’m not going to expect you to accomplish more with less.” “We will do everything we can to avoid overburdening our remaining workers as a result of these temporary losses,” Batiste stated.

Governor Jay Inslee previously imposed one of the most stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state, with no alternative for people who choose not to get the vaccine to receive weekly or daily COVID-19 testing.

In a statement issued on October 11, Inslee stated that 90 percent of the state’s employees are required to get vaccinated, including the majority of public personnel such as teachers and healthcare workers.

“The state has been meticulous in its contingency preparation for scenarios following the October 18 vaccine deadline. The current immunization rates, which are at an all-time high, should assuage any fears. There won’t be any. This is a condensed version of the information.