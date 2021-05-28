120,000 California Stimulus Checks Haven’t Been Cashed: Here’s How to Find Out If You Missed Out

According to IRS data, over 120,000 federal stimulus payments have yet to be cashed in California, the most of any state in the country.

According to a recent Boston Herald investigation, there are more than 1.2 million unspent payouts from the initial wave of COVID-19 relief across the United States. Until a Freedom of Information Act request, the newspaper got data from the IRS that tracked stimulus payments through March 30.

According to the report, the unspent checks represent “the number of people who either refused to accept, paid back, or have not cashed the stimulus cheques they got from the IRS as a result of the CARES Act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020,” according to the federal tax agency.

With 123,265 unspent stimulus money, California, the most populous state in the country, has the most of any state. Florida comes in second with 92,018, followed by Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The IRS is continuing sending a third wave of $1,400 stimulus payments, with 1.8 million more being sent out this week. According to the agency, roughly 167 million payments have been given to eligible Americans since March 12.

If you haven’t got your stimulus payments yet or are concerned that you may have missed them, there are a few things you may do to double-check:

Whether it’s the first or second round of stimulus money,

You can examine or create an online account with the IRS to find out your status and eligibility for the first or second stimulus payments.

You may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit if you feel you were qualified for those stimulus funds but did not get them. You must have submitted a 2020 tax return by May 17 to qualify. Individuals who filed their tax returns by that deadline were eligible for a tax refund.

Individuals who submitted their 2020 tax return electronically will receive any refund due in three weeks, while those who mailed their form will receive it in eight weeks, according to the IRS.

The third stimulus payment has been made.

The IRS's Get My Payment feature allows taxpayers to verify the status of their third check. Taxpayers will get a date for their return after using the tool.