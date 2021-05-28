12 Stingrays Discovered Dead in Touch Tank Exhibit at Tampa Zoo

On Thursday morning, twelve stingrays were discovered dead in a touch tank display at a Florida zoo.

ZooTampa in Lowry Park revealed on Facebook that 12 of the stingrays in the zoo’s Stingray Bay touch tank exhibit had died.

The zoo noted in the post, “It is with heavy hearts that we share that today ZooTampa lost 12 residents of Stingray Bay.”

Stingray Bay, a 16,000 gallon saltwater tank, was home to the stingrays. The zoo allowed visitors to get up up and personal with the stingrays in the display.

Seven cownose stingrays, four Southern stingrays, and one Atlantic stingray were among the 12 stingrays found dead, according to a ZooTampa representative in a written statement to Washington Newsday.

The zoo went on to say that Stingray Bay is a closed system where only the rays live.

The zoo claimed in a statement to Washington Newsday that after discovering the 12 deceased stingrays, animal care and veterinary personnel continued to inspect all of the exhibit’s mechanical equipment. Officials have also tested the water temperature, quality, oxygen, and pH levels in the stingray display.

According to the zoo, all of the tests undertaken so far have revealed “excellent water quality and conditions.”

While the reason of the fatalities is unknown, the zoo stated in a statement that it is investigating “every possibility to uncover what caused the deaths, including toxicology reports.” According to the zoo’s statement, it could take many weeks to complete all of the necessary testing to figure out what killed the 12 stingrays.

Stingray Bay will be closed for at least eight weeks as the zoo investigates the mystery fatalities, according to the zoo.

The zoo posted on Facebook, “Please keep our crew in your thoughts – every worker here loves the animals we care for, and any loss is a difficult one.” “I appreciate your help.”

According to the zoo’s website, the Stingray Bay touch tank exhibit initially debuted in 2001. Since its inception, the exhibit has allowed visitors to interact with and even feed the stingrays on display.

