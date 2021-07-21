12 Delta Variant Children in Arkansas Hospital, Many with COVID Pneumonia

The Delta version of COVID-19 has hospitalized a dozen youngsters in Arkansas.

During a CNN interview on Tuesday, Dr. Rick Barr, the chief clinical officer of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, warned of dangerously ill children with the virus.

“The Delta variation isn’t the same as what we’ve been seeing,” Barr explained. “We currently have 12 children with COVID admitted to the hospital, which is three times the amount we had during the first months of the epidemic, and they appear to be significantly sicker.”

“The majority of them are teens, and a lot of them are in the ICU with COVID pneumonia and a few cases of respiratory failure,” Barr added.

According to research from John Hopkins University, Arkansas is one of four states showing a significant increase of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,875 new instances of the virus, with 970 new active cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 367,007 and the number of active cases to 11,475.

According to the health department, hospitalizations increased by 49 from Monday, bringing the total number of Arkansans infected with the virus to 815. However, no new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,007.

One of the state’s “biggest fears,” according to Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s secretary of health, is the virus spreading in schools this autumn as students return to in-person education.

“This year, we’re seeing breakouts in places we didn’t see last year,” Romero added. “So we’re seeing closures in daycares and summer camps, and all of this leads me to assume that in an environment where there isn’t strong mitigation, it will spread very, very quickly in our schools.”

According to Romero, 99.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are not vaccinated. According to the most recent health department data, 1,031,367 Arkansans are fully inoculated against the virus.

In the United States, COVID-19 immunizations are only available to children aged 12 and up. The youngsters hospitalized to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to Barr, have not been vaccinated.

After her 13-year-old daughter was admitted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, one Arkansas mother pleaded with teenagers to get their COVID-19 immunizations.

“It’s a horrible situation. Angela Morris told KTHV last week, “I wish I would’ve made better decisions for her.”

Barr. This is a condensed version of the information.