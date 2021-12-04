11 Kids’ Christmas Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Unwrapping many presents on Christmas morning, including all the tiny surprises that await them in their own Christmas stockings, is perhaps every child’s favorite part of the festive holiday.

This Christmas season, we’ve rounded together some of the best stocking stuffers for kids.

1. Paw Patrol Finger Puppets from Nickelodeon

Bath time is made easier with these finger puppets depicting characters from the Paw Patrol cartoon series. Each box contains five different colored puppets. Amazon warns that this toy is not suited for children under the age of three because of the small pieces, which could cause choking.

2. Sculpting Sticks That Can Be Used Again

While there will be plenty of downtime over the holidays, Wikki Stix’s soft pliable sticks can be a calming sensory toy for kids.

The sticks are made of non-toxic, food-grade wax that cling to most flat surfaces with just fingertip pressure (no messy glues necessary) and peel off effortlessly.

3. DYI BraceletsThis Melissa & Doug bracelet set comes with four double-sided bracelets and over 100 glittering, glittery stickers to personalize them. Each bracelet is adjustable and reversible. For children aged four to seven years old.

4. Dinosaur Cars in Miniature

JoFAN’s dinosaur-shaped car set comes in a set of six. They have a pull-back mechanism that allows kids to roll each mini-car backwards along the ground before releasing it to watch it travel forward on its own. It is appropriate for children aged three and up.

5. Unicorn Stress BallsThis set of four multicolored unicorn-shaped squishy balls is great for stress relief by squeezing, squashing, and stretching. Each of these non-toxic balls has a strong thermoplastic rubber outer layer and is filled with water gel beads and little plastic beads on the inside. Children aged three and up are recommended.

Slinky is number six.

This vintage metal toy dates back at least 75 years. During the holidays, the Slinky “stretches, wiggles, walks, and jiggles” and may keep your kids entertained for hours. It is recommended for children ages five to fifteen.

7. Chocolate Eggs Plush Toy by Kinder

