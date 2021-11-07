11/6/21 Powerball Results and Numbers: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $146 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, the Powerball numbers were 8, 30, 48, 57, and 64. The Powerball number was nine, and the Power Play was two times.

However, because no one won the $146 million jackpot in the November 6 drawing, the top prize for Monday’s drawing will now be estimated at $151 million (with a cash value of $109.1 million).

Despite the fact that the jackpot was not won, there were some significant winners.

After accurately matching five white balls and purchasing a Power Play, a player from Florida and another from Washington each won $2 million.

Thirteen players won $50,000 each by matching four white balls and the Powerball, while another seven players increased their winnings to $100,000 by playing the Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in October, when a player from California claimed the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history, worth about $700 million. The player could choose between a lump-sum payment of $496 million or a $699.8 million annuity paid out in 30 progressive payments over 29 years.

Albertsons in Morro Bay was where the winning ticket was purchased. According to the Powerball website, the merchant will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot has been rolling over for four months since a player from Florida won a $268 million prize in June. This was the 41st drawing in the run. Prior to then, the jackpot had remained unclaimed since March 27, when another Florida player won a $238 million reward.

The Most Expensive Powerball Winnings

1. $1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016)

California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

2. $768.4 million (as of March 27, 2019)

Wisconsin has sold a single ticket.

3. $758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017)

In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

4. $730 million — (January 20th, 2021)

Maryland sold a single ticket.

5. $699.8 million (as of April 10, 2021)

In California, a single ticket was sold.

6. $687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013)

In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

8. $587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012)

Two winning tickets were chosen, one from Missouri and the other from Arizona.

9. $564.1 million (as of February 11, 2015)

In Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, winning tickets were sold.

Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Under specific conditions, This is a condensed version of the information.